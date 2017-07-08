Reds' Tim Adleman: Surrenders four through five
Adleman (5-6) allowed four runs -- three earned -- on six hits and a walk while striking out four batters through five innings during Friday's loss to Arizona.
Adleman has now allowed 15 runs and seven home runs through his past four starts, and his ERA and WHIP are up to 4.71 and 1.33, respectively. The 29-year-old righty has flashed some upside this season, but he's far from a go-to fantasy asset. It's probably best to be selective with his matchups going forward in most settings, too.
