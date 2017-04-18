Reds' Tim Adleman: Tabbed for spot start Friday
Manager Bryan Price said that Adleman will start Friday's game against the Cubs, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The 29-year-old made his season debut Sunday against the Brewers and completed four innings with just one run against him. This strong start apparently prompted the Reds to hand him a spot start in place of Sal Romano, who was sent back to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Adleman will take the mound opposite former Cy Young Award-winner Jake Arrieta in Friday's bout.
More News
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...