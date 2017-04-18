Manager Bryan Price said that Adleman will start Friday's game against the Cubs, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 29-year-old made his season debut Sunday against the Brewers and completed four innings with just one run against him. This strong start apparently prompted the Reds to hand him a spot start in place of Sal Romano, who was sent back to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Adleman will take the mound opposite former Cy Young Award-winner Jake Arrieta in Friday's bout.