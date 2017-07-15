Reds' Tim Adleman: Tagged by Nats in Friday's loss
Adleman (5-7) gave up five runs on seven hits -- including two Bryce Harper home runs -- and three walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings in Friday's 5-0 loss to the Nationals.
The right-hander has now been charged with at least three earned runs in five straight starts while failing to work past five innings in any of them, leaving him with a bloated 4.99 ERA. Adleman's job won't get any easier the next time he takes the mound Wednesday at home against the dangerous Diamondbacks.
