Adleman will make his next start Friday against the Cardinals.

Heading into the week, Adleman was lined up to start Wednesday against the Brewers, but with the Reds announcing Monday that Rookie Davis (forearm) would return from the disabled list to start that game, Adleman will be pushed back two days while Cody Reed is bumped from the rotation. Adleman acquitted himself well in his first start in place of Brandon Finnegan (shoulder) on April 21 against the Cubs, taking a no-decision while giving up two runs over six innings and striking out seven.