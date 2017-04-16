Reds' Tim Adleman: Will work out of bullpen
Manager Bryan Price indicated Sunday that Adleman, who was recalled from Triple-A Louisville, would work out of the bullpen, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Reds have a void in their rotation after Brandon Finnegan hit the disabled list Sunday with a strained left shoulder that's expected to prevent him from throwing for two to three weeks, but it doesn't look as though the team will entrust Adleman to claim the open starting spot. Instead, the Reds may prefer to try and get by with either Cody Reed or Robert Stephenson in the rotation, as both possess prior starting experience but have been relegated to relief this season. Additionally, Rookie Davis (forearm), who is on the DL with an injury of his own, is eligible to return Friday, but it's unclear if he would be ready to fill Finnegan's spot. Look for Adleman to work in long relief for the time being, but it wouldn't be out of the question for him to get a look in the rotation at some point this season as injuries and poor performance open up starting opportunities.
