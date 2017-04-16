Reds' Tony Cingrani: Hit hard in brief appearance
Cingrani allowed a double and a home run over 0.2 innings during Saturday's win over Milwaukee.
Ryan Braun squared up Cingrani for a double and Eric Thames left the yard with his second bomb of the afternoon, so it wasn't like Cingrani was hit around by slap hitters. Additionally, the run was the first he's allowed of the season. Still, Cingrani appears to be out of the closer competition at this point, and Saturday's appearance was just his fourth of the campaign.
