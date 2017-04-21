Cingrani (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds have yet to make a corresponding move to replace Cingrani, but they were prompt in placing the lefty on the disabled list after Thursday's series finale. Cingrani allowed one hit in a scoreless frame Tuesday but did not appear in the final two games of the series. Wandy Peralta will be one of the Reds' main left-handers out of the bullpen unless they bring up another arm from Triple-A or continue to use Cody Reed as a reliever.