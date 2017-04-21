Reds' Tony Cingrani: Lands on disabled list Thursday
Cingrani (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Reds have yet to make a corresponding move to replace Cingrani, but they were prompt in placing the lefty on the disabled list after Thursday's series finale. Cingrani allowed one hit in a scoreless frame Tuesday but did not appear in the final two games of the series. Wandy Peralta will be one of the Reds' main left-handers out of the bullpen unless they bring up another arm from Triple-A or continue to use Cody Reed as a reliever.
More News
-
Reds' Tony Cingrani: Hit hard in brief appearance•
-
Reds' Tony Cingrani: Early season saves mix•
-
Reds' Tony Cingrani: Working on adding breaking pitch•
-
Reds' Tony Cingrani: Potential saves in Reds committee•
-
Reds' Tony Cingrani: Avoids arbitration•
-
Reds' Tony Cingrani: May be part of closer committee•
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...