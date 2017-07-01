Reds' Tony Cingrani: Pitching well since DL stint
Cingrani has given up three runs with nine strikeouts over 9.2 innings since coming off the disabled list in early June.
The 27-year-old has already given up three home runs since his return on June 6, but has kept opponents off the board otherwise. Cingrani is likely the top left-hander in the Reds' bullpen, but has held right-handed hitters to a .226/.273/.387 slash line and is only rarely utilized as a left-handed specialist.
