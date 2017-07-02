Reds' Tony Santillan: Consecutive scoreless outings
Santillan has thrown 11 consecutive scoreless innings for Low-A Dayton, including five shutout frames Friday against Fort Wayne, where he struck out eight.
So far this is the best campaign for Santillan, who has a 2.68 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with Dayton. He still walks too many batters (3.7 per nine innings at Dayton), but his strikeout rate has climbed and he's cut down on his homers allowed as well.
