Barnhart is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Colorado, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Barnhart will take a seat after catching five of the past six games for the Reds. In his place, Stuart Turner is making a rare start behind the plate while batting eighth.

