Barnhart will start at catcher and bat eighth Wednesday against the Rockies.

Barnhart had already been behind the plate in four of the Reds' last five games, but Devin Mesoraco's (shoulder) return to the disabled list officially means that he'll be locked into primary catching duties until further notice. Mesoraco's latest setback with the shoulder is said to be unrelated to the prior issue that required surgery, but given Mesoraco's history as a slow healer, don't be surprised if Barnhart retains an everyday role coming out of the All-Star break. Barnhart is batting a career-best .279 with 17 extra-base hits (but only one home run) in 196 plate appearances this season.