Barnhart went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs against the Pirates on Wednesday.

Barnhart has delivered credible production as the Reds' primary catcher with Devin Mesoraco on the DL; it hasn't been impressive for fantasy purposes, but the Reds surely appreciate it.

