Barnhart is not in the Reds' starting lineup for Friday's game against Milwaukee.

It seems to be a routine day off as Stuart Turner takes over the backstop. Barnhart has been swinging a hot bat to open the season, in the form of a .296 batting average, but has just one RBI while hitting out of the eighth spot.

