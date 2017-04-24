Barnhart is not in the lineup Monday against the Brewers, C. Trent Rosencrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It appears to be just a normal day off for Barnhart. The 26-year-old catcher has gotten off to a solid start this season while filling in for the injured Devin Mesoraco, slashing .275/.327/.333 in 57 plate appearances. He'll most likely be back behind the plate by the end of the series.

