Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Out of lineup Monday
Barnhart is not in the lineup Monday against the Brewers, C. Trent Rosencrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It appears to be just a normal day off for Barnhart. The 26-year-old catcher has gotten off to a solid start this season while filling in for the injured Devin Mesoraco, slashing .275/.327/.333 in 57 plate appearances. He'll most likely be back behind the plate by the end of the series.
