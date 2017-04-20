Barnhart is not in the lineup Thursday against the Orioles, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Barnhart has proved to be a productive fill-in for the injured Devin Mesoraco (hip), collecting hits in his past three games to raise his batting average to .282 on the season. He'll head to the bench for a night off, with Stuart Turner assuming catching duties in his stead.