Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Sits out Thursday
Barnhart is not in the lineup Thursday against the Orioles, C. Trent Rosecrans of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Barnhart has proved to be a productive fill-in for the injured Devin Mesoraco (hip), collecting hits in his past three games to raise his batting average to .282 on the season. He'll head to the bench for a night off, with Stuart Turner assuming catching duties in his stead.
