Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Takes seat Sunday
Barnhart is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Barnhart still finds himself behind Devin Mesoraco on the depth chart, but with the Reds eager to limit the latter's workload behind the plate following back-to-back injury-riddled seasons, Barnhart will play more than most backup catchers. In fact, Barnhart started the first two games of the series, going 1-for-6 with a walk and an RBI.
More News
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Three hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Loss of starting role not impacting offensive production•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Hitting eighth Thursday•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Reds' Tucker Barnhart: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...