Barnhart is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Barnhart still finds himself behind Devin Mesoraco on the depth chart, but with the Reds eager to limit the latter's workload behind the plate following back-to-back injury-riddled seasons, Barnhart will play more than most backup catchers. In fact, Barnhart started the first two games of the series, going 1-for-6 with a walk and an RBI.