Reds' Tyler Mahle: Bounces back after rough outing
Mahle allowed just one hit Saturday for Triple-A Louisville, throwing six shutout innings while striking out seven and walking three. The one hit he allowed came in his last inning of work.
This comes on the heels of his worst outing of the year, a one-inning stint against Charlotte last week where he gave up five runs on seven hits. In four starts for Louisville he has a 3.54 ERA and 23:7 K:BB over 20.1 innings.
