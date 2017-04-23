Mahle threw a perfect game at Double-A Pensacola against Mobile on Saturday night, Baseball America reports.

Mahle struck out eight and needed just 88 pitches to go the distance. This continues a blazing start to the 2017 season for Mahle, as he has allowed only two earned runs over 26.2 innings, a span covering 26.2 innings. A 2013 seventh-round pick, Mahle was not considered to be a great prospect for the Reds, somewhere in the 10-15 range within their organization.