Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Decent start to 2017 season
Stephenson is off to a decent start at Low-A Dayton, hitting .265/.357/.449 with two homers and 14 RBI in 56 plate appearances.
The important part is that Stephenson, the Reds' first-round pick in the 2015 draft, has stayed healthy so far after only playing 39 games at Dayton last year. He's still just 20 years old, so there's plenty of time for him to develop.
