Jenkins (elbow) was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Friday.

The Rangers tried to send Jenkins through waivers after acquiring him in a trade with the Braves, and unsurprisingly, they were unsuccessful. Jenkins fits right in on the Reds, as he, like many of their young pitchers, is a former top prospect who is now looking more like a reliever than a starter. It is unclear what the Reds plan to do with the athletic 6-foot-4 righty. He could compete with Robert Stephenson, Cody Reed and Amir Garrett for the No. 5 starter spot, or he could simply head to the bullpen and work in middle relief. Jenkins has posted below-average strikeout rates at every level since Low-A, and his control has been revealed to be suspect in the upper levels, so there is little to get excited about from a fantasy perspective. Additionally he dealt with ulnar nerve inflammation in his elbow at the end of last season, so that will be another factor to pay attention to when spring training arrives.