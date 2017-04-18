Peralta has allowed just one run over 5.1 innings to begin the season.

The 25-year-old has started using his slider more effectively, which has catalyzed his fast start. Peralta appeared in 10 games for the Reds last season as a September callup, allowing seven runs over 7.1 innings. Nonetheless, he is currently one of the lesser-used options in Cincinnati's bullpen.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories