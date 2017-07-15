Peralta has struck out 38 in 40.2 innings with an ERA of 3.10.

The Reds' young reliever has been pretty successful keeping batters off base with a low WHIP of 0.93. Despite the sub-1.00 mark, the five long balls have been part of what's gotten to the Dominican reliever. The velocity is high, a good indicator that Peralta's stats, specifically strikeouts, should improve as he continues to get experience in the majors.