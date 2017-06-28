Reds' Zack Cozart: Doesn't get activated Wednesday
Cozart (quadriceps) wasn't activated from the 10-day disabled list and won't play in Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Cozart was expected to return Wednesday, but there hasn't been any moves by the team up to this point. He remains out of the lineup as Jose Peraza will man shortstop and bat seventh in the order against Chase Anderson and the Brewers.
