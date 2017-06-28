Reds' Zack Cozart: Expected back Thursday

Cozart (quad) ran the bases prior to Wednesday's game against the Brewers and is hopeful he'll be activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds initially hoped to have Cozart return to action Wednesday, but he instead went through a rigorous workout and indicated that he felt well afterwards. The team will check back in on his condition Thursday, but it appears Cozart is on the cusp of a return from the DL. Once Cozart is back in the fold, either Scooter Gennett or Jose Peraza will stand to lose out on regular at-bats in the middle infield.