Reds' Zack Cozart: Expects to return Wednesday

Cozart (quadriceps) said he is anticipating a return from the disabled list Wednesday, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cozart's stay on the disabled list was never supposed to be an extended one, and it appears all is going well with his recovery, as he's scheduled to miss the minimum 10 days. The 31-year-old should return to his role as the Reds' everyday shortstop upon his activation, pushing Jose Peraza back to second base and Scooter Gennett to a reserve role.