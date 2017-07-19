Reds' Zack Cozart: Falls triple short of cycle

Cozart went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and two runs in Tuesday's 11-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

He was pretty much the lone bright spot for the Reds, collecting half their hits. That's often been the case when Cozart's been healthy this year, as his .313 average leads the team and he's impressively maintaining an OPS over .900 -- something he's never come close to doing before. With a healthy second half, the 31-year-old shortstop will have a good chance to set new personal bests in just about every offensive category except steals.