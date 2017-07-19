Reds' Zack Cozart: Falls triple short of cycle
Cozart went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and two runs in Tuesday's 11-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.
He was pretty much the lone bright spot for the Reds, collecting half their hits. That's often been the case when Cozart's been healthy this year, as his .313 average leads the team and he's impressively maintaining an OPS over .900 -- something he's never come close to doing before. With a healthy second half, the 31-year-old shortstop will have a good chance to set new personal bests in just about every offensive category except steals.
More News
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...