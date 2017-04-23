Cozart was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Cubs with a sore left wrist, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The diagnosis of a sore wrist doesn't sound overly concerning, but we'll have to wait to hopefully hear more from the Reds following Sunday's contest. Jose Peraza will take over at shortstop, with Scooter Gennett shifting to second base and Patrick Kivlehan taking over in left field. Cozart will be considered day-to-day for now.