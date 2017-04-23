Reds' Zack Cozart: Late scratch Sunday
Cozart was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Cubs with a sore left wrist, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The diagnosis of a sore wrist doesn't sound overly concerning, but we'll have to wait to hopefully hear more from the Reds following Sunday's contest. Jose Peraza will take over at shortstop, with Scooter Gennett shifting to second base and Patrick Kivlehan taking over in left field. Cozart will be considered day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Reds' Zack Cozart: Stays hot with two-hit game against Brew Crew•
-
Reds' Zack Cozart: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Reds' Zack Cozart: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Reds' Zack Cozart: Removed from Monday's lineup•
-
Reds' Zack Cozart: Homers in spring training debut•
-
Reds' Zack Cozart: Spring debut delayed•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...