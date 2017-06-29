Reds' Zack Cozart: Not in Thursday's lineup
Cozart (quad) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.
Cozart had hoped to be activated prior to Thursday's contest, but it appears as though he will miss the series finale with Jose Peraza slotted in at shortstop. There's a possibility that a move will be made and Cozart will be available off the bench, but it's more likely that the Reds will give him another day of rest before reinstating the 31-year-old from the disabled list Friday.
