Reds' Zack Cozart: Out of lineup Thursday

Cozart is not in Thursday's lineup against the Rockies, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cozart has been slowly worked back into the lineup since returning from a quad injury, and will receive a day off after starting two consecutive games. The past two days marked the first time he had played in back-to-back contests since mid-June. In his place, Jose Peraza slides over to short while Scooter Gennett mans the keystone.