Reds' Zack Cozart: Out of Saturday's lineup

Cozart is out of Saturday's lineup against the Cubs, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

He returned from a quadriceps injury for Friday's contest, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, but will take a seat for the early afternoon affair in Cincinnati. Jose Peraza starts at shortstop while Scooter Gennett gets the nod at the keystone.

