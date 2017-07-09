Reds' Zack Cozart: Out of Sunday's lineup

Cozart is out of Sunday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

He starts the game on the pine for the third time in the last seven games, although he has made an appearance off the bench each of the last two times he was not in the lineup. Jose Peraza starts at shortstop while Scooter Gennett starts at the keystone in the final game of the first half.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast