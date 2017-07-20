Reds' Zack Cozart: Out of Thursday's lineup

Cozart is out of Thursday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.

Cozart sits for the sixth time in the last 17 games. Over that stretch he is hitting .326/.380/.587 with two home runs in 46 at-bats. He continues to get more days off than his talents would typically dictate, as the Reds are intent on making sure Scooter Gennett and Jose Peraza, who is starting at shortstop and batting eighth, continue to get semi-regular playing time.