Reds' Zack Cozart: Out of Thursday's lineup
Cozart is out of Thursday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.
Cozart sits for the sixth time in the last 17 games. Over that stretch he is hitting .326/.380/.587 with two home runs in 46 at-bats. He continues to get more days off than his talents would typically dictate, as the Reds are intent on making sure Scooter Gennett and Jose Peraza, who is starting at shortstop and batting eighth, continue to get semi-regular playing time.
More News
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....