Reds' Zack Cozart: Receives Monday off

Cozart is out of the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds have eased Cozart back into the fray following his activation from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, as he'll sit out for the second time in four contests. It's expected that the shortstop, who was named to his first All-Star team Sunday, will take on a heftier workload coming out of the second half. Jose Peraza will handle shortstop duties in the series opener.

