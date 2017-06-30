Reds' Zack Cozart: Returns to lineup Friday

Cozart (quad) has been activated off the disabled list and is back in the lineup for Friday's outing, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Cozart is in the lineup for the first time since June 17 as the Cubs come to town for a three-game set. The shortstop is back in his usual spot in the infield while batting second behind Billy Hamilton. With his return, Scooter Gennett is in line to see a decrease in time while Jose Peraza gains experience at the keystone. The Reds may choose to ease Cozart back into the fold by sprinkling an off day of two in during the next week, especially with no scheduled off days coming until the All-Star break.