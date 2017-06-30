Reds' Zack Cozart: Returns to lineup Friday
Cozart (quad) has been activated off the disabled list and is back in the lineup for Friday's outing, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Cozart is in the lineup for the first time since June 17 as the Cubs come to town for a three-game set. The shortstop is back in his usual spot in the infield while batting second behind Billy Hamilton. With his return, Scooter Gennett is in line to see a decrease in time while Jose Peraza gains experience at the keystone. The Reds may choose to ease Cozart back into the fold by sprinkling an off day of two in during the next week, especially with no scheduled off days coming until the All-Star break.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...