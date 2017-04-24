Cozart (wrist) will start at shortstop and bat seventh in the order Monday against the Brewers, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Cozart was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Cubs with a sore left wrist, but it appears his removal was more precautionary than anything. After completing batting practice without any apparent issues Monday, Cozart should be good to go for the Reds' six-game slate this week. The veteran shortstop is off to a tremendous start to the campaign, batting .370 with eight extra-base hits and nine RBI.