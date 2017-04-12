Cozart (wrist) is back in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.

A sore wrist cost Cozart two games, but he has been cleared to return Wednesday against right-hander Ivan Nova. Cozart remains stuck in the seven-hole in the Cincinnati lineup, but if he picks up where he left off before the injury (9-for-20), he could find himself moving up in short order.

