Reds' Zack Cozart: Stays hot with two-hit game against Brew Crew
Cozart went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, two runs and an RBI during Saturday's win over Milwaukee.
Don't look now, but Cozart has registered a hit in all 10 games that he's played this season with five runs, six extra-base hits, seven RBI and a stolen base. While he's obviously not going to maintain anything resembling his current .485/.538/.818 slash line, this could be the beginning or a career year for the shortstop.
