Reds' Zack Cozart: Swats 11th homer Wednesday
Cozart went 4-for-6 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.
For the second straight game he needed just a triple to hit for the cycle, and Cozart nearly played hero in the 11th inning Wednesday, launching a deep drive into right-center with Billy Hamilton on first base that bounced over the wall for a ground-rule double, keeping Hamilton at third until Adan Duvall could bring him home for the winning run. Prior to Tuesday, Cozart hadn't gone yard since June 4, but the 31-year-old now has 11 homers on the season and is still well on pace to top last year's career high of 16.
More News
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....