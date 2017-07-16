Play

Reds' Zack Cozart: Takes seat Sunday

Cozart is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.

Cozart went into the All-Star break on a four-game hitting streak, but is without a base knock in the two games since returning -- though he did walk twice in Saturday's 7-10 loss. He'll get the day off Sunday, while the Reds turn to Jose Peraza to start at shortstop.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast