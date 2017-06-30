Rob Brantly: Searching for new club
The Reds released Brantly, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Brantly holds a career major-league line of .225/.286/.317 in 392 plate appearances but rattled off a .298/.335/.435 stint in 179 plate appearances for Triple-A Louisville this season. Perhaps the soon-to-be 28-year-old will garner interest from another organization. Meanwhile, for Cincinnati, Stuart Turner likely will stick as the No. 3 option behind Devin Mesoraco and Tucker Barnhart.
