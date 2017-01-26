Ottavino is the "clear favorite" to open the season as the Rockies' closer, according to beat writer Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post.

This is strictly Saunders' opinion, but he is a legitimate authority on the matter as one of the Rockies' top beat writers. The Rockies signed Greg Holland on Wednesday, so that adds a right-handed reliever with a history of success in the ninth inning to the mix for saves, but it sounds like Ottavino should still be the top target in that bullpen in fantasy drafts.