Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Favorite to open season as closer
Ottavino is the "clear favorite" to open the season as the Rockies' closer, according to beat writer Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post.
This is strictly Saunders' opinion, but he is a legitimate authority on the matter as one of the Rockies' top beat writers. The Rockies signed Greg Holland on Wednesday, so that adds a right-handed reliever with a history of success in the ninth inning to the mix for saves, but it sounds like Ottavino should still be the top target in that bullpen in fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Blows fifth save Sunday•
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Fans two in save•
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Earns extra-inning save•
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Notches second save Sunday•
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Strikes out side to earn first save•
-
Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Taking over as closer•