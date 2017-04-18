Ottavino has allowed one run in 6.1 innings, while striking out 10, to start the season.

Ottavino currently boasts a solid 14.2 K/9 rate and a 0.95 WHIP. In addition, he has locked down the setup role behind closer Greg Holland. Over the previous two seasons, the 31-year-old posted a combined 1.93 ERA and notched 10 saves despite tossing just 37.1 innings.