Rockies' Adam Ottavino: Struggling since return from DL
Ottavino is sporting a 6.00 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP in 30 innings pitched this season.
The 31-year-old right-hander had previously been one of the Rockies' top relievers prior to injuring his shoulder at the end of May, but the wheels have since come off. He's allowed runs in five of his past six outings, and his ERA since returning from the disabled list on June 9 sits at a lofty 14.00. He does have 15 strikeouts in that same nine-inning span and seems to be holding onto his role as a high-leverage reliever for Colorado, but his days acting as the setup man to Greg Holland may be numbered if he can't right the ship soon.
