Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Returns to bench role after brief starting stint
Amarista is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds.
Amarista has filled in as the primary second baseman the past two days while Dj LeMahieu was sidelined with a groin injury, although "The Little Ninja" failed to capitalize on his expanded opportunities. The utility man has just one hit in his last 22 at-bats (.045 batting average) and struck out six times in that span. Despite his recent struggles, he still possesses a .659 OPS on the season, which is one of the best marks of his career in that category. With LeMahieu back in action and the rest of the Rockies' infield in good health, Amarista will settle back into a super utility role off the bench for the foreseeable future.
