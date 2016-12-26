Amarista agreed to a one-year contract with the Rockies on Monday that includes a club option for 2018, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The 27-year-old was non-tendered by the Padres earlier in December, but he'll remain in the NL West and reunite with his former manager Bud Black. Amarista doesn't have the most impressive batting line (career .230/.276/.320) and he'll be blocked at nearly every position for playing time, but his speed and expansive defensive versatility should play well into a super utility role off of Colorado's bench.