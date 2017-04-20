Amarista has only one hit (a double on Opening Day) in eight at-bats this season.

The super utility man was brought in over the offseason to act as a capable reserve player, but so far he's failed to capitalize on his limited opportunities. Amarista is better known for his glove than his bat, but unless he can show any semblance of life at the dish, he'll likely be relegated to merely serving as a defensive replacement for many of his appearances.