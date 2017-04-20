Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Struggling in sparse playing time
Amarista has only one hit (a double on Opening Day) in eight at-bats this season.
The super utility man was brought in over the offseason to act as a capable reserve player, but so far he's failed to capitalize on his limited opportunities. Amarista is better known for his glove than his bat, but unless he can show any semblance of life at the dish, he'll likely be relegated to merely serving as a defensive replacement for many of his appearances.
More News
-
Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Returns to lineup•
-
Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Leaves after being plunked•
-
Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Goes hitless in spring debut•
-
Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Signs with Rockies on one-year deal•
-
Alexi Amarista: Non-tendered by Padres•
-
Padres' Alexi Amarista: Activated from DL•
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...