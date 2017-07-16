Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Expected to join rotation Tuesday
Senzatela is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Tuesday against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
After tossing three innings in relief Saturday when starter Tyler Chatwood (calf) was removed after recording just one out, Kyle Freeland no longer lines up for a start early next week, creating an opening that Senzatela will likely be tabbed to fill. Chatwood ended up being placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, so there could be room in the rotation for both Freeland and Senzatela beyond Tuesday. Senzatela, who had made his last three appearances in relief for the Rockies before being demoted to Albuquerque prior to the All-Star break, has carried a 4.79 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over his 15 starts with the big club on the season.
