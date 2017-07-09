Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Likely to rejoin big-league rotation
Senzatela will likely be the Rockies' No. 5 starter at the outset of the second half, Nick Groke of the Denver Post reports.
Senzatela was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday as the Rockies opted to bolster the roster for the final couple games of the first half. Senzatela leads the majors in run support for a starting pitcher, which has allowed him to win nine games despite a 4.63 ERA and below-average 17.6 percent strikeout rate. Even if he does begin the second half in the rotation, he could easily lose that spot to Kyle Freeland or German Marquez, as one of those two will likely start the second half in the bullpen.
