Senzatela will work out of the bullpen going forward in an effort to lessen his workload, the Denver Post reports.

Senzatela has been struggling of late, too. Since May 31, he has allowed an 8.54 ERA and eight home runs over five starts. But this is also his first campaign above the Double-A level, and his career high in starts is 26 with an innings high of 154. He's already well past halfway to both those marks, so it makes sense that the Rockies want to slow things down a bit. Jon Gray will take his place in the rotation. Senzatela will likely start again at some point, but for now, his work will come in multiple-inning bursts in relief.