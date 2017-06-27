Senzatela will work out of the bullpen going forward in an effort to lessen his workload, The Denver Post reports.

Senzatela has been struggling of late, too. Since May 31, he has an 8.54 ERA thanks to allowing eight home runs over five starts. But this is also his first campaign above the Double-A level, and he's already well past halfway his career highs in starts (26) and innings (154), so it makes sense that the Rockies want to slow things down a bit. Jon Gray will take his place in the rotation. Senzatela will likely start again at some point, but for now, his work will come in multiple-inning bursts in relief.